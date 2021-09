ChitownPhins28 said: As bad as our OL is and we cut the guy who gets graded as Vegas' best OL this past Sunday?

What TF is going on down there?

How does this happen?

He has been on 5 teams in 5 years. The Jags signed him after the Dolphins cut him and then they cut him 3 days later. He obviously isn’t a good player but he played decently against the Dolphins. That probably says more about the Dolphins DL than it does him.