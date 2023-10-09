 Wynn update? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wynn update?

Missed the game today, out playing in the Colorado back country, but My brother said Wynn was carted off. Any truth to this or updates, can't find any information.
 
Missed the game today, out playing in the Colorado back country, but My brother said Wynn was carted off. Any truth to this or updates, can't find any information.
He was back in after a play or two, IIRC.

Edit: CBS stated he didn't come back. Maybe I saw things fo fear from Eich being in there, heh.

Edit two: Someone else said the same thing.
Yeah my brother said cbs said he was carted off, thanks for the update guys I'll sleep much better now.
 
I was unsure of this all well.

Good work internet sleuths.
 
oh, i made sure to pay attention that he was back in there.
 
