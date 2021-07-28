X for Rogers

Teenwolf
You are an animal
You heard it here first.
Don't @ me
Not fair value. They need to add Aaron Jones just to get talks started MINIMUM
Amari Rogers maybe? LolStarts an unrealistic thread.......gets QB name wrong.
This is the reason I visit the VIP lounge, nonsense in the main forum..... lets trade X for maybe a 2 year rental on Rodgers. Makes perfect sense, I hate to see some of the decisions that are made in real life by posters here.