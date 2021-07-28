 X for Rogers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

X for Rogers

John813

John813

Who the hell is Rogers?

You mean Aaron Rodgers?

lol
 
andyahs

andyahs

Starts an unrealistic thread.......gets QB name wrong.
 
F

Finsational

Teenwolf said:
You heard it here first.

Don't @ me
Click to expand...
This is the reason I visit the VIP lounge, nonsense in the main forum..... lets trade X for maybe a 2 year rental on Rodgers. Makes perfect sense, I hate to see some of the decisions that are made in real life by posters here.
 
