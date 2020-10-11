X Howard and his INTs

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,094
Reaction score
8,463
Location
New Jersey
3 picks in 3 games. 4 in the last 6 games he’s played going back to last year.

Soooo, is he still “washed up”? Should we trade him now since we drafted Noah Iggybabaganoush? Byron Jones is better than X right?

F that. X is our best defensive player period. Had been for the last 3 years. He got hurt. He came back. All he does is pick off passes. If you don’t want to spend so much on the CB position, it’s Jones who you trade next year (though I hope we can keep both).

This guy is special and he’s not even 100% yet.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
1,108
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I don't know why people were being so rough on him- I get the injury thing, but the man can play. Get some more pass rush working, keep Byron Jones healthy, more passes will come his way.
Needham hurt us today, but a couple of those calls were ticky tack(I thought)
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
12,784
Reaction score
2,832
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
People always want to discredit guys who get a lot of turnovers...fact of the matter is some guys just know how to get them. They find themselves in the right position just because, but on top of that they simply execute. So many defenders don't see the ball, or drop the ball when it's there to be found. Some guys are hungry for that ball and rarely let it slip away. X had a chance to intercept Allen late against the Bills , but for the most part he doesn't miss them.

Getting a ton of turnovers in the secondary doesn't mean you are the guy on the team with the most consistent coverage, but teams that don't have a player or two like X who can generate turnovers rarely get past the mediocre stage. Turnovers have such huge consequences and such a strong correlation to winning, plus with the way that the rules favor offense, it gets really hard to stop comeback attempts if you a QB can throw against your secondary all day without a guy there they need to be afraid of. When given 4 downs, no QB is that afraid of an incompletion.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,064
Reaction score
10,214
Crzynick25 said:
Was Iggy even active today? I feel like i didn't see him at all. Jones and Howard started then I saw a lot of Needham and his penalties
Click to expand...
Geting Jones back helped solidify the secondary...

The refs absolutely screwed Needham today... and #51 on roughing the passer...

Good stuff..
 
Last edited:
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,064
Reaction score
10,214
'Deep said:
Come on, that pick he got was on an overthrown ball. He made a nice play and got good yards afterwards. But, he's not a better CB than Byron Jones.
Click to expand...
He made the play...stop trying to take that away from him.

He's made the play since 2017-2018 and leds the league.

Are you going to take those away form him too?...irrc 15-17 INTs..
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,926
Reaction score
4,488
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
The issue is the money he gets paid. Folks act like they are paying guys out of their own pockets. Fans are also like 3 or 4 years behind market value when it comes to the NFL salary cap. People hear the numbers and expect him to get beat 0 times. Just the way it is. Everyone wants a good but really cheap team.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,800
Reaction score
19,064
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
While I don't think he's washed up I don't think judging CB's by the amount of INTs they get is practical. Revis had an All Pro year in 2013 and had 0 ints. Nnamdi Asomugha 3 year run of dominance with the Raiders garnered only 2 INTs. X is a great playmaker though.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,094
Reaction score
8,463
Location
New Jersey
DolfanISS said:
The issue is the money he gets paid. Folks act like they are paying guys out of their own pockets. Fans are also like 3 or 4 years behind market value when it comes to the NFL salary cap. People hear the numbers and expect him to get beat 0 times. Just the way it is. Everyone wants a good but really cheap team.
Click to expand...
And in today’s NFL there is no such thing as a shut down corner. Every CB is going to her beat in today’s game. Didn’t one of our own WRs abuse Gilmore? If picking off 15-17 passes in about 25 games isn’t good enough I don’t know what is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom