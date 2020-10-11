X Howard and his INTs

People always want to discredit guys who get a lot of turnovers...fact of the matter is some guys just know how to get them. They find themselves in the right position just because, but on top of that they simply execute. So many defenders don't see the ball, or drop the ball when it's there to be found. Some guys are hungry for that ball and rarely let it slip away. X had a chance to intercept Allen late against the Bills , but for the most part he doesn't miss them.



Getting a ton of turnovers in the secondary doesn't mean you are the guy on the team with the most consistent coverage, but teams that don't have a player or two like X who can generate turnovers rarely get past the mediocre stage. Turnovers have such huge consequences and such a strong correlation to winning, plus with the way that the rules favor offense, it gets really hard to stop comeback attempts if you a QB can throw against your secondary all day without a guy there they need to be afraid of. When given 4 downs, no QB is that afraid of an incompletion.