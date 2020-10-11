X Howard and his INTs

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer










3 picks in 3 games. 4 in the last 6 games he’s played going back to last year.
Soooo, is he still “washed up”? Should we trade him now since we drafted Noah Iggybabaganoush? Byron Jones is better than X right?
F that. X is our best defensive player period. Had been for the last 3 years. He got hurt. He came back. All he does is pick off passes. If you don’t want to spend so much on the CB position, it’s Jones who you trade next year (though I hope we can keep both).
This guy is special and he’s not even 100% yet.
