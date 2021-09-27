X Howard another Terrible play today

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,626
- Reaction score
- 1,539
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
Just like his terrible play last week.
Just sayin. Last week he quit on a play that turned into a TD and then looked terrible on that Renfro TD today.
He's hurting his trade value.
Make no mistake, he needs to be traded at the deadline. This is NOT a playoff season and we can lose with him.
Fire Sale at the trade deadline would be welcome. We need ammo for the next GM coach to rebuild with.
