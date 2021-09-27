 X Howard another Terrible play today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

X Howard another Terrible play today

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,626
Reaction score
1,539
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Just like his terrible play last week.

Just sayin. Last week he quit on a play that turned into a TD and then looked terrible on that Renfro TD today.

He's hurting his trade value.

Make no mistake, he needs to be traded at the deadline. This is NOT a playoff season and we can lose with him.

Fire Sale at the trade deadline would be welcome. We need ammo for the next GM coach to rebuild with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom