X. Howard officially ranked Number 1

PyroDOLFAN

These numbers for the past 3 years are surreal, great article.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard declared No. 1 coverage defender from 2020

If you were asked to identify the top coverage defenders in the NFL last season, your list would likely start with the league’s interceptions leader, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. And you’…
Hasn't allowed a deep receiving TD since 2017 🤑
 
royalshank

I like this : “ Nearly twice as many interceptions as receptions allowed over 35 targets deep since 2018?”

That’s insane.
 
eMCee85

Wow, those numbers are crazy on the long ball!! Man I feel so damn good about our team moving forward. Our defense only got stronger and hopefully X provides that encore!! I can't wait for the season to start!!
 
BennySwella

I think he is part of what is making our defense so formidable. To play devil's advocate... Would we be willing to part with him for 2 firsts+? I don't know if I would but with his current contract dispute, I wouldn't blame anyone for pulling the trigger. I would pay him tho
 
The Ghost

He’s just getting started.

His talent aside, those two rookies are going to create even more situations for X to get his mitts on a ball.
 
