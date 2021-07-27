 X Is IN The Building!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

X Is IN The Building!!!

Good.

We need everyone ready for camp to build chemistry with the new guys
 
So if he reports he intends to practice. If he gets practice it's because Flo plans to play him. Otherwise, they would give the snaps to Iggy. I'm just speculating but in the brain of Loco it makes sense.
 
You know what ASSUMING does right? It makes an A-S-S out of U and ME. Don’t assume anything because he’s there. IMO his agent advised him to be there. A 50K fine/ day is a great motivator
 
Obviously the thought of losing $50,000 a day by not showing up for camp does make a big difference to the players who have demanded to be traded or have their contracts restructured.

We still need to wait and see if Howard is going to be professional and come in and do his job or if he is going to be a disruptive factor in the locker room. Hopefully the issue between Howard and the front office can be resolved one way or the other, now that he has reported to camp.
 
The MD hold all the cards here. X has bubkahs.
 
No, and the reason is they were smart enough to draft his replacement last year. X has no leverage here. None. IF and it’s a big IF, a team comes forward with a legit offer, I think they still trade him.
 
If a player holds out, do they still get the guarantees or does it void the entire contract entirely? Like... 0 dollars?
 
