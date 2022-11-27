X-man getting stronger

as the season goes on. I do think he’s close to 100% finally. If you go back to the Pitt game when this 5 game win steak began, he’s given up just 1 TD (on a perfect play from Fields) and he’s been erasing good receivers for the most part week in and out (Amari Cooper is a good example). What’s more, he’s been in the correct position on a lot of shots down the field or had the PBU more than early in the year when he was dealing w the groin problems. But what I really like is seeing him w the ball in his hands - that’s 2 FR in 3 games and a scoop and score. I get it that a FR isn’t as sexy as an INT but it’s a takeaway just the same. I’ll submit that the one today was part caused by him as he was the first guy to stick the big TE and then Rowe came in and jarred the ball out (man is Rowe sneaky good at stripping out footballs) and then the scoop and walk in TD. It has to be good for his confidence. Seeing X in the EZ feels real good. We need him playing his best ball down the stretch and I think we’re going to get it from him. The picks are coming