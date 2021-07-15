 X Trade Offer Super Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

X Trade Offer Super Thread

Realistic value for X is a first and third rounder. Im thrilled if Grier/Flo can get anything more. X is a very good DB, however his health and play hasn't been consistent. And after the Tunsil trade, most owners "fear the Grier".
 
you have to consider his age and injury history along with his playmaking ability. Also, you need to look at teams and see how many picks they have and where do you think those picks will end up at tho that can change at any time. A first and a 3rd seems about right when you consider the other team would have to pay him a lot and worry about him missing time.
 
Kamera and a 1 please. Saints are players in the market for X according to their beat writers
 
Love Kamera but give me a first and McCoy. Got far more mobile QBs now in Hill and Winston so superior blocking not as important as it was for Brees. And Miami ends up with the Rosen traded pick afterall going full circle with this one.

If they don’t bite and trade is the decided option send him to Detroit for Ragnow and a pick. Lock down the Center position for 5 plus years to go with the other young guys.
 
If we are going to trade X, why the hell would we give a crap what they will pay him. That doesn't impact our need to max out the trade. Zero impact for me. I want more than a 1st and 3rd.
 
We wouldn't care, but it does factor into his realistic value to another team.

Realistically, I don't think we can get more, given the circumstances.
 
My hope would be for two 1s for X. But given his injury history and contract demands I don't think we'd get that offer. He also doesn't have as high of a profile as someone like Jalen Ramsey did (even though he should). If the contract situation really is unsolvable. Then I'd probably accept a 1 and a 2 or a 1 and a 3.
 
Interesting take. I don't relate trade value to cost of signing. Here's a funny example (extreme I know)

Jerry Jones: Hey Grier, I want to trade for your Pro Bowl CB who lead the league in ints 2 of rhe last 3 years. But I have to pay him a lot, you know cause he's worth it. So because of that, you have to trade him to me for less.

Can you please fill in Grier's response.

Mine...

Grier: Go F yourself
 
He just turned 28 and has a history of knee injuries. So I would be very surprised if any team would offer 2 1st round picks for him. I think one 1st round pick and an additional 4th or 5th round pick is probably the best offer they will receive. Anything better than that would be great.
 
From the trader's POV it is irrelevant, that is true but to the other team, it has to be a consideration.
 
