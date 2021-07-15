X Trade Offer Super Thread

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2005
- Messages
- 2,200
- Reaction score
- 2,128
I figured I would start a thread for this since it doesn’t seem X is too happy right now. I would hope we could keep this to highly credible rumors.
Kamera and a 1 please. Saints are players in the market for X according to their beat writers
If we are going to trade X, why the hell would we give a crap what they will pay him. That doesn't impact our need to max out the trade. Zero impact for me. I want more than a 1st and 3rd.you have to consider his age and injury history along with his playmaking ability. Also, you need to look at teams and see how many picks they have and where do you think those picks will end up at tho that can change at any time. A first and a 3rd seems about right when you consider the other team would have to pay him a lot and worry about him missing time.
We wouldn't care, but it does factor into his realistic value to another team.If we are going to trade X, why the hell would we give a crap what they will pay him. That doesn't impact our need to max out the trade. Zero impact for me. I want more than a 1st and 3rd.
Interesting take. I don't relate trade value to cost of signing. Here's a funny example (extreme I know)We wouldn't care, but it does factor into his realistic value to another team.
Realistically, I don't think we can get more, given the circumstances.
He just turned 28 and has a history of knee injuries. So I would be very surprised if any team would offer 2 1st round picks for him. I think one 1st round pick and an additional 4th or 5th round pick is probably the best offer they will receive. Anything better than that would be great.My hope would be for two 1s for X. But given his injury history and contract demands I don't think we'd get that offer. He also doesn't have as high of a profile as someone like Jalen Ramsey did (even though he should). If the contract situation really is unsolvable. Then I'd probably accept a 1 and a 2 or a 1 and a 3.
From the trader's POV it is irrelevant, that is true but to the other team, it has to be a consideration.Interesting take. I don't relate trade value to cost of signing. Here's a funny example (extreme I know)
Jerry Jones: Hey Grier, I want to trade for your Pro Bowl CB who lead the league in ints 2 of rhe last 3 years. But I have to pay him a lot, you know cause he's worth it. So because of that, you have to trade him to me for less.
Can you please fill in Grier's response.
Mine...
Grier: Go F yourself