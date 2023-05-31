Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game coming June 17th

Henrik
The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Spring Training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, will host the inaugural Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Playmaker and powered by Clear Vision, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Xavien Howard, the Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback, will welcome his teammates and local celebrities to join him for the first Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game, featuring a home run derby followed by a seven-inning game to benefit local charities in the West Palm Beach community. Fans can expect to see players such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle participating in the game. The event will be an interactive experience between the players and fans, featuring various in-game promotions and giveaways, as well as opportunities for fans to walk away with autographs and memorabilia.
“Last season might have wrapped, but the competitor in me hasn’t,” said Xavien Howard. “I am excited to bring this event to West Palm Beach with Playmaker and compete with my teammates on the diamond. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this.”
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Playmaker and Xavien Howard to bring this event to the Ballpark,” said Mike Sophia, General Manager of the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. “It’s an ideal place for football fans in South Florida to get an up-close experience with some of their favorite players before training camp kicks off.”
Tickets are on sale at http://xavienhowardsoftball.com. Ticket prices range from $18 to $68. Gates will open at noon with the Home Run Derby starting at 2 p.m. and the game at 3 p.m.
