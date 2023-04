Dolph N.Fan said: Dolphins CB Xavien Howard didn't like making Pro Bowl last season He got respect from the voters, but he doesn’t want to get in off of respect alone.

Doesn't think he was pro bowl caliber last year (he wasn't) lol weird that making the pro bowl (instead of missing out) could be his motivation to do better hahaha

Well, you know what, that makes me feel even better about X, and not believing his own press clippings, or unwarranted vote Into the pro-bowl.Tells me that X knows exactly the type of scary corner he is capable of being, and last year was not it. Also tells me this man has way too much pride to allow that to happen again.Howard...Ramsey...Holland...NeedhamWondering if sometime this year, Miami Defense have almost as many or more catches as the Opponant receivers.