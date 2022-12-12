Xavien Howard has turned into a bum

If there was no name on the back and someone turned on the game and saw this guy they'd think he was some scrub.



Spare me any injury BS excuse. This guy is literally showing half ass effort constantly.



Time for 2 new starting corners next year. Ship this guy off to the waiver wire or Houston. Honestly, he's always been a PITA and in reality he has only really had 2 good seasons which amounted to nothing for us as a team.