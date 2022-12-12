 Xavien Howard has turned into a bum | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard has turned into a bum

Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
8,506
Reaction score
10,404
Age
46
Location
East Coast
If there was no name on the back and someone turned on the game and saw this guy they'd think he was some scrub.

Spare me any injury BS excuse. This guy is literally showing half ass effort constantly.

Time for 2 new starting corners next year. Ship this guy off to the waiver wire or Houston. Honestly, he's always been a PITA and in reality he has only really had 2 good seasons which amounted to nothing for us as a team.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,849
Reaction score
7,227
Age
57
Location
Rochester, New York
That was really a bad effort by him tonight. He got beat a few times straight up. He gave up on the play where he didn't touch up when Mike Williams got up after a catch. He also was completely standing around on a crucial running play late in the game.
 
lotion

lotion

Jane Gum
Joined
Mar 13, 2003
Messages
970
Reaction score
301
Xavien "Toast" Howard.. he sucks. Byron sucks too. Get rid of them both we can put Iggy out there and not feel bad about a guy making $20m a year getting burnt.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
3,460
I will say Howard has had 3 ints this year 2 we’re called back on ticky tack BS that wasn’t on him. He also has a TD and big FR in another game. But yeah he’s not been very good in coverage. He’s a very boom or bust type of corner. Corner is a very tough position to play even the best corner of the past few years jalen ramsey gets flamed for having god awful games. But it’s okay to be disappointed in X especially with how much we’re paying him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom