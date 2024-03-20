 Xavien Howard Interview on The OGs Podcast (Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard Interview on The OGs Podcast (Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller)

Cool interview on The OGs podcast with Heat legend and Mr. 305 himself UD, plus Mike Miller. They get into a variety of topics but I've linked it to the part I'm sure everyone wants to hear: can the Dolphins win a Super Bowl with Tua?

Some other highlights:
-UD trashing Fangio
-UD saying he's such a a big Fins fan that he watches games with his helmet on and his wife thinks he's crazy
-Seems to be some resentment X is holding onto against the team.

 
