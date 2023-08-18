 Xavien Howard Involved in Lawsuit Over...well, uh | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard Involved in Lawsuit Over...well, uh

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING: Xavien Howard Involved in Lawsuit over Sex Tape Controversy - Miami Dolphins

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in South Florida is reporting that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard is being accused in a lawsuit of making secret sex videos and sharing the videos. There is also a video of one female involved in this situation that shows her breaking into...
It's always something with this team. Never a quiet day. Wonder if the league looks at this as a CODE OF CONDUCT violation if this gets messy? Never know with them they make up the rules as they go. May be why Miami brought in Bryce Callahan for a visit
 
Love his football skills but boy is it hard to root for this guy on a personal level. Seems like something new every offseason.
 
Well I doubt that making sex videos violates any code of conduct. Its not illegal if the women know about it.

I will say, this is a little bit of a trend with X though. Last year it was someone who said X gave them a STD, this year its a sex tape allegation. He needs be more careful about how and who he's getting his rocks off with. Cant let that stuff affect your career or the team.
 
IMAWriter said:
Pac-Man Jones is available. This reporter seems to report this with a modicum of animus… the “reminder” of Howard’s previous issues. Meanwhile, innocent till proven guilty is how it used to be.
Click to expand...
Innocent until proven guilty is for court, not public opinion. Never has been.
 
