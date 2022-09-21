 Xavien Howard misses practice with groin injury | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard misses practice with groin injury

Can't say I am not surprised. The way he ran after Bateman and Jackson something looked off.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Xavien Howard misses practice with groin injury - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury. That’s not good news for the Dolphins four days before they play the Bills’ high-flying offense.Howard missed a game last season with a groin injury.Coach Mike McDaniel did not address Howard’s injury before...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
TrinidadDolfan said:
Massage it out.
Worked for Deshaun
Click to expand...
Martin Lawrence Lol GIF by Martin
 
