Can't say I am not surprised. The way he ran after Bateman and Jackson something looked off.
Xavien Howard misses practice with groin injury - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury. That’s not good news for the Dolphins four days before they play the Bills’ high-flying offense.Howard missed a game last season with a groin injury.Coach Mike McDaniel did not address Howard’s injury before...
