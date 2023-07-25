Xavien Howard Seeks Redemption Season with Dolphins

DKphin
Xavien Howard has a clear and succinct message for his critics that think he’s fallen off, lost a step, and is no longer one of the NFL’s upper-echelon cornerbacks.
“F--- ‘em,” said Howard, who leads the NFL in interceptions (28) since entering the league in 2016 as a second-round pick for the Miami Dolphins.
