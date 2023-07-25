 Xavien Howard Seeks Redemption Season with Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Xavien Howard Seeks Redemption Season with Dolphins

A return to form could see him break the team INT record of 35 held by Jake Scott, who incredibly, needed only 84 games to set that mark.

Dick Anderson - 34
Sam Madison - 31
Glenn Blackwood - 29
Patrick Surtain - 29

Howard has arrived at 28 ints in only 87 games played.

I believe a monster season is in store for him.
 
