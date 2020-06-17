Xavien Howard will NOT be suspended by the NFL

Nublar7
Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard won't be suspended by NFL because of domestic incident
The NFL decided not to suspend Dolphins CB Xavien Howard for the start of the 2020 season because of a December domestic charge. The state dropped the
The Dolphins will have cornerback Xavien Howard available when the 2020 season starts, the NFL confirmed to The Post on Wednesday.
Howard was arrested in late December on a charge of domestic violence involving his fiancé. The league, which has cracked down on domestic infractions, could have suspended Howard for the start of the 2020 season even though the state attorney’s office dropped the charge in February.
An NFL spokesman confirmed no disciplinary action will be forthcoming.