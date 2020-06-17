Xavien Howard will NOT be suspended by the NFL

Nublar7

Nublar7

www.palmbeachpost.com

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard won't be suspended by NFL because of domestic incident

The NFL decided not to suspend Dolphins CB Xavien Howard for the start of the 2020 season because of a December domestic charge. The state dropped the
www.palmbeachpost.com www.palmbeachpost.com

The Dolphins will have cornerback Xavien Howard available when the 2020 season starts, the NFL confirmed to The Post on Wednesday.

Howard was arrested in late December on a charge of domestic violence involving his fiancé. The league, which has cracked down on domestic infractions, could have suspended Howard for the start of the 2020 season even though the state attorney’s office dropped the charge in February.

An NFL spokesman confirmed no disciplinary action will be forthcoming.

 
Mach2

Mach2

Good news for X.

I hope he can come back at that 18' level. It would go a long way to fielding a very good secondary.

I have my doubts though, as he hasn't been consistently healthy in a couple years now.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Always said I thought it would turn out this way. It will be interesting to hear what the fans that were saying there was no way the NFL wouldn't suspend him at least for 2 or 4 weeks think of the ruling.
 
D

daryl

At least there won’t be a suspension plus his annual injury. They knew what they were doing taking a CB instead of a RB at the end of the first round this year.
 
