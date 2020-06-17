Xavien Howard will NOT be suspended by the NFL

The Dolphins will have cornerback Xavien Howard available when the 2020 season starts, the NFL confirmed to The Post on Wednesday.



Howard was arrested in late December on a charge of domestic violence involving his fiancé. The league, which has cracked down on domestic infractions, could have suspended Howard for the start of the 2020 season even though the state attorney’s office dropped the charge in February.



An NFL spokesman confirmed no disciplinary action will be forthcoming.