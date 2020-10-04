risskybzns
I’ve never thought Xavien Howard was any good
I know he gets a lot of interceptions but most of them in my opinion most are gifts. He’s constantly out of position and gets beat almost every play.. Bottom line is he is by far the most overpaid corner in the league
