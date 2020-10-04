Xavien Howard????

I’ve never thought Xavien Howard was any good
I know he gets a lot of interceptions but most of them in my opinion most are gifts. He’s constantly out of position and gets beat almost every play.. Bottom line is he is by far the most overpaid corner in the league
 
Ehh hard to tell without knowing the coverages. Looks to me a lot of what we give up is due to players not being in position. Unless you know the concept he could very well be doing what he’s suppose to do but still gives up a lot because someone else may not be in correct position and taking away underneath/over the top/inside or whatever the case is
 
I’ve never thought Xavien Howard was any good
He was better than good; he was a top 5 cb before he got injured. But he looks below average now, clearly a fraction of what he once was. Maybe he isn't 100%?
 
I believe he will be gone after this season is over. Grier and his draft picks piss me off.
 
Xavien Howard pick one the end zone saving points
 
