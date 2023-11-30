 Xavier Leggett | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SF Dolphin Fan

Wide receiver is down on the list for Miami. But that third wideout position definitely could be up for grabs come 2024.

Wilson's contract expires. Claypool and EZ could be in the mix, if the Dolphins keep Claypool.

Obviously, if Hill and Waddle are healthy they should continue to get the lions share of targets. But Hill has already talked about playing for a few more years, then hanging it up. So, maybe you look toward the future?

Xavier Leggett kind of grabbed my attention. He's about 6-3, maybe 4.4ish, and is a good kick returner. At least initially, he could help on ST's and give Miami a bigger target.

I've seen him listed around the 40-50 range on a few sites. Meaning probably an early 2nd rounder, who might have a chance to sneak into the 1st round with a strong combine.

Gives me some Chris Chambers vibes.
 
