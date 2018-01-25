XFL is coming back

CedarPhin
King of the Winter Carnival
Apr 28, 2008
24,652
3,462
Ice Station Zebra
Aside form this they need to not market it as EXTREME football either you can mess have different rules and things along those lines but people seemed to think that it was suppose to be the WWE crossed with NFL.Maybe Carroo will finally get his shot
Kidding aside, they should play in the Late Feb through Spring and the playoffs in June like the USFL did. In fact they should just mirror the USFL completely minus trying to interfere with the NFL. I think it could make it and would be beneficial for borderline roster guys to get good experience.
A lot of those players on teams like Miss State and Bama who never made it to the NFL could sign with those teams and give XFL a chance to be successful down there.I'd imagine we'll see XFL teams in and around SEC country, but that's just a hunch.
Well the plus side is he is essentially just front the initial start up money. If he holds true to his word he has no plans to be a figure head in the new league. Sounds like he plans on hiring people that know football this time around and let them run it.There is a market for this if done correctly. Not sure I trust Mcmahon tho. Lets see if he learns from his previous missteps.
The last time they rolled this out the WWF was at the height of its popularity...McMahon's ego was massive and felt anything he touches would turn to gold. It did not because it was too gimmicky. If the run it like a minor league to the NFL and keep with the same general rules (none of this fumble fight for a coin toss) you will have people go.Well the plus side is he is essentially just front the initial start up money. If he holds true to his word he has no plans to be a figure head in the new league. Sounds like he plans on hiring people that know football this time around and let them run it.
I think that would be a good start. The other difference this time around is people aren't that happy with the NFL as a whole. The dumb instant replays for everything, the bad officiating. The constant change to the rules. Not to mention the price of everything just keeps going up. If McMahon can hire the right people it should work this time.