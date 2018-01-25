XFL is coming back

I think the decision to make this a spring football league is a good one. If the quality of play is at all watchable, I think there is enough interest in this that it can gain enough traction to succeed. And even if not, there are enough marketable, out of work quarterbacks for it to succeed anyway.



Although if it's true that they said they don't want Johnny Manziel, that's a very stupid move by them. They should be going all out to try to lure Kaepernick, Tebow, and Manziel. Heck, didn't Vince Young try to make a comeback recently? You bring in guys like that to be the faces of some of these teams, and people will be real interested in watching it, even if the quality of play is poor.