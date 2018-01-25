XFL is coming back

Maybe Carroo will finally get his shot :laugh

Kidding aside, they should play in the Late Feb through Spring and the playoffs in June like the USFL did. In fact they should just mirror the USFL completely minus trying to interfere with the NFL. I think it could make it and would be beneficial for borderline roster guys to get good experience.
 
Maybe Carroo will finally get his shot :laugh

Kidding aside, they should play in the Late Feb through Spring and the playoffs in June like the USFL did. In fact they should just mirror the USFL completely minus trying to interfere with the NFL. I think it could make it and would be beneficial for borderline roster guys to get good experience.
Aside form this they need to not market it as EXTREME football either you can mess have different rules and things along those lines but people seemed to think that it was suppose to be the WWE crossed with NFL.

I also think I still have the jersey of the LA team too.
 
I think San Diego, St. Louis, Oakland, Orlando are small market cities that would garner local interest because of lost NFL teams obviously, Orlando is yearning for football again.

His goal of a two hour telecast would be good.

No criminals allowed, there's something new.

Thankfully no members of WWF crossing over, including Vince.

Bring back the Rage!
 
I'd imagine we'll see XFL teams in and around SEC country, but that's just a hunch.
A lot of those players on teams like Miss State and Bama who never made it to the NFL could sign with those teams and give XFL a chance to be successful down there.
 
I think the decision to make this a spring football league is a good one. If the quality of play is at all watchable, I think there is enough interest in this that it can gain enough traction to succeed. And even if not, there are enough marketable, out of work quarterbacks for it to succeed anyway.

Although if it's true that they said they don't want Johnny Manziel, that's a very stupid move by them. They should be going all out to try to lure Kaepernick, Tebow, and Manziel. Heck, didn't Vince Young try to make a comeback recently? You bring in guys like that to be the faces of some of these teams, and people will be real interested in watching it, even if the quality of play is poor.
 
XFL is going to be the same result it was in 2000 gone after a year.
 
There is a market for this if done correctly. Not sure I trust Mcmahon tho. Lets see if he learns from his previous missteps.
 
There is a market for this if done correctly. Not sure I trust Mcmahon tho. Lets see if he learns from his previous missteps.
Well the plus side is he is essentially just front the initial start up money. If he holds true to his word he has no plans to be a figure head in the new league. Sounds like he plans on hiring people that know football this time around and let them run it.
 
Well the plus side is he is essentially just front the initial start up money. If he holds true to his word he has no plans to be a figure head in the new league. Sounds like he plans on hiring people that know football this time around and let them run it.
The last time they rolled this out the WWF was at the height of its popularity...McMahon's ego was massive and felt anything he touches would turn to gold. It did not because it was too gimmicky. If the run it like a minor league to the NFL and keep with the same general rules (none of this fumble fight for a coin toss) you will have people go.
 
The last time they rolled this out the WWF was at the height of its popularity...McMahon's ego was massive and felt anything he touches would turn to gold. It did not because it was too gimmicky. If the run it like a minor league to the NFL and keep with the same general rules (none of this fumble fight for a coin toss) you will have people go.
I think that would be a good start. The other difference this time around is people aren't that happy with the NFL as a whole. The dumb instant replays for everything, the bad officiating. The constant change to the rules. Not to mention the price of everything just keeps going up. If McMahon can hire the right people it should work this time.
 
