Yahoo on the Dolphins

boomer10 said: Dwight Stephenson was the BEST Center to ever play in the NFL. Jim Langer would even tell you that. Click to expand...

Yeah..He was in 1999 on the top 100 NFL players ever..I mean I think #84 or #85..and played only from 1980-1987 cause of injuries..like damn..HOF Center..beast! And he was not the biggest guy in the World, either!