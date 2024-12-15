Y’all still Talking Playoffs??

FinsGonnaRock06
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,876
- Reaction score
- 4,295
- Age
- 60
Thanks! I was actually wondering what the scenario was right nowSince you asked.
We have to win out and finish at 9-8.
We need the Broncos to beat the Colts today then lose out and finish at 9-8.
We need the Colts to lose 1 of their last 3 games.
Even with Tua, he is not Allen or Mahomes. He cant beat good teams. He needs a full team effort like halo the starters on the league. Hes neither the problem, not a difference maker.anyone who's a fan of this team knew playoffs were out the window when tua knocked himself out in week 2.
I don't think we can be mathematically eliminated today but our playoff hopes are hanging by a string.When are we finally mathematically eliminated? I mean hoping it’s today but I don’t know what needs to happen.
This may be the best post you have ever made...........and it is a pretty bad post!
Broncos and Colts are playing each other now. Its better if the Broncos win considering how easy the Colts remaining schedule is and how difficult the Broncos remaining schedule is.So if the broncos/colts win the next two weeks we’re out even if we win?
none of this matters because we're not beating the browns.Broncos and Colts are playing each other now. Its better if the Broncos win considering how easy the Colts remaining schedule is and how difficult the Broncos remaining schedule is.
Broncos finish with the Chargers Bengals and Chiefs. We need them to lose all 3.
Colts finish with the Titans Giants and Jaguars. We need them to lose 1 of those 3.
If the Colts beat the Broncos then we need both the Broncos and Colts to lose 2 of their last 3.