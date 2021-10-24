 Yeah I Know - Tua Was Really Good..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yeah I Know - Tua Was Really Good.....

LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
256
Reaction score
346
Age
50
Location
Miami
Except for the two critical interceptions that cost us the game, against a totally broken defense as well.
Watching him, it is apparent he will never be a good NFL QB. Does not have the arm. Just watch some of the throws, especially stuff to sideline or downfield. Ball is in the air so long, receiver has to be wide open (thank you Atlanta), and the ball has to be perfect otherwise no chance. There is a reason besides the OL the Dolphins run a dink and dunk offense in the passing game.
But I look forward to the following posts:
-Film review says Tua was really good
-It was everyone else's fault but Tua's
-I know we used to say they win games when Tua starts, but now when they lose, we have different ice cubes to sell to the Eskimoes

Don't worry about me not believing in Tua. The most important thing is the Dolphins do not believe in the kid. There is only one reason to trade three years of draft's away for a QB that might not even be able to play for an unknown period of time. The Dolphins coaches and front office and owner don't think Tua will ever be any good!

Side note, notice how Matt Ryan, although not the guy he used to be, can drive the ball down the field and make plays. We just dink dink dink.

FCWy-AoWEAI57dl.jpg
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,464
Reaction score
7,982
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
LarryLarry said:
Except for the two critical interceptions that cost us the game, against a totally broken defense as well.
Watching him, it is apparent he will never be a good NFL QB. Does not have the arm. Just watch some of the throws, especially stuff to sideline or downfield. Ball is in the air so long, receiver has to be wide open (thank you Atlanta), and the ball has to be perfect otherwise no chance. There is a reason besides the OL the Dolphins run a dink and dunk offense in the passing game.
But I look forward to the following posts:
-Film review says Tua was really good
-It was everyone else's fault but Tua's

Don't worry about me not believing in Tua. The most important thing is the Dolphins do not believe in the kid. There is only one reason to trade three years of draft's away for a QB that might not even be able to play for an unknown period of time. The Dolphins coaches and front office and owner don't think Tua will ever be any good!

View attachment 87326
Click to expand...
You know nothing about the QB position and throws. Go away
 
L

Lionstone

Starter
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
2,353
Reaction score
1,368
He made three big mistakes, so there is no doubt he contributed to the loss. That was better than average QB performance. That was good enough for a win. The defense is the real difference between last year. Not performing well enough to win.
 
fugawzi

fugawzi

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 24, 2006
Messages
403
Reaction score
95
I don’t believe in him. I lost faith earlier this season. He DID play better today yes, but he also had the 2 costly interceptions. At least one of them was squarely on him. Take those away and we probably win this game.

I think it says something that so many rumors were swirling in the last week. Mostly centered around the Fins wanting to go after Watson, and the LACK of interest in Tua by other teams as a result. Multiple reports had the Broncos and WFT saying thanks but no thanks to the prospect of trading for Tua. I think it’s obvious that he’s not our guy, we reached when we drafted him.
 
Last edited:
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,528
Reaction score
721
Why is it that every other young QB is given at least 3 years to adjust to the NFL execpt Tua? He is going to make rookie mistakes, most young QB's do. He is getting better each game, which is what matters with a young QB. Tua is the only QB i can think of that is not allowed to make young QB mistakes. He has not even played a full season of games yet. Good lord
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Starter
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,391
Reaction score
1,644
Looked like a young guy who will be very good in the future.Just like all of us he will live & he will learn
Exceptional in the RZ....just needs more pieces around him and you can win lots with him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom