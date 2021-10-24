Yeah I Know - Tua Was Really Good.....

Except for the two critical interceptions that cost us the game, against a totally broken defense as well.Watching him, it is apparent he will never be a good NFL QB. Does not have the arm. Just watch some of the throws, especially stuff to sideline or downfield. Ball is in the air so long, receiver has to be wide open (thank you Atlanta), and the ball has to be perfect otherwise no chance. There is a reason besides the OL the Dolphins run a dink and dunk offense in the passing game.But I look forward to the following posts:-Film review says Tua was really good-It was everyone else's fault but Tua's-I know we used to say they win games when Tua starts, but now when they lose, we have different ice cubes to sell to the EskimoesDon't worry about me not believing in Tua. The most important thing is the Dolphins do not believe in the kid. There is only one reason to trade three years of draft's away for a QB that might not even be able to play for an unknown period of time. The Dolphins coaches and front office and owner don't think Tua will ever be any good!Side note, notice how Matt Ryan, although not the guy he used to be, can drive the ball down the field and make plays. We just dink dink dink.