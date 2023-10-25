Yeah, I'm still furious.

Yeah, it blows but gotta move on.
I've been on that soap-box for many years...my back's starting to go. There is ONE thing that can bring real change in the NFL - loss in revenue. This will never improve...people will still buy tickets, merch, subscriptions, etc. even when their team gets royally shafted. From what we can see there is zero accountability for this stuff...it happens on a weekly basis. Its a pathetic part of the game that really diminishes the quality of the product, but quality isn't required, just dollars.
Oh come on. Why would the opposing teams ever want to hold and grab the most explosive and feared receivers in the league? Yet, how many illegal contact and pass interference penalties has Miami drawn.
So one no call penalty is ok with you but the other one isn't? Tyreek could have scored on that play.
The non-call face mask on Wilson was the worst of the worst, that was a turnover on downs. That one stings.
One was VERY blatant while this one, I'm sure we also got away with it during the game.
If it's a penalty call it.
If you've watched chiefs games, you'll notice mahomes gets ALL the calls. For example, that pick he threw against the jets was salvaged by a ticky tack penalty on sauce to save the game.The way I look at is we will one of those games called our way eventually. Hopefully in Germany.