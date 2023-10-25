 Yeah, I'm still furious. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yeah, I'm still furious.

mekadave said:
Just found this on the Fins subreddit. Yeah, I'm still furious.

View attachment 153105
I've been on that soap-box for many years...my back's starting to go. There is ONE thing that can bring real change in the NFL - loss in revenue. This will never improve...people will still buy tickets, merch, subscriptions, etc. even when their team gets royally shafted. From what we can see there is zero accountability for this stuff...it happens on a weekly basis. Its a pathetic part of the game that really diminishes the quality of the product, but quality isn't required, just dollars.
 
Oh come on. Why would the opposing teams ever want to hold and grab the most explosive and feared receivers in the league? Yet, how many illegal contact and pass interference penalties has Miami drawn.
 
I think we need to move on. We lost to a good team who was moving the ball well on us and we had no answer for the Tush Push (no one does). The refs are almost always usually against us, we need to be in the position where that wont matter next time.
 
Think of it this way: It's hard to beat a team, especially a good team, twice in the same season.
It's better we lost this one with zero tiebreaker implications involved.
Because when we see the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the odds then tip toward us.
Because it's hard to beat a good team twice in the same season.
Lombardi, b***hes.
(Oh, and hahaha to all those Philadelphia fans crying over the Phillies NLCS choke. Karma b***hes)
 
The way I look at is we will one of those games called our way eventually. Hopefully in Germany.
 
lynx said:
To be fair, that happens on both teams in every game, every Sunday. That one doesn't bother me.

The non-call face mask on Wilson was the worst of the worst, that was a turnover on downs. That one stings.
So one no call penalty is ok with you but the other one isn't? Tyreek could have scored on that play.

If it's a penalty call it.
 
just gotta win Sunday and remove the stink

there is clearly a game plan to do whatever necessary to slow us down and the refs are supposed to call it fairly.

we didnt lose bc of the refs though.
 
andyahs said:
So one no call penalty is ok with you but the other one isn't? Tyreek could have scored on that play.

If it's a penalty call it.
One was VERY blatant while this one, I'm sure we also got away with it during the game.

I'm also very sure we didn't facemask a receiver to keep him from catching a 4th down ball
 
Birdmond said:
The way I look at is we will one of those games called our way eventually. Hopefully in Germany.
If you've watched chiefs games, you'll notice mahomes gets ALL the calls. For example, that pick he threw against the jets was salvaged by a ticky tack penalty on sauce to save the game.

I bet if that same scenario where tua threw the pick near the end zone against the eagles was mahomes instead, he'd have gotten the flag...I do believe that play should have been a no penalty for the record.
 
I don't hate nobody, the Patriots included, but...

google commute GIF
;-)
 
