Year to date PFF ratings

Through the San Fran game:
Tagovailoa, QB: 90.7 (3rd of 37)
Hill, WR: 92.6 (1st of 117)
Waddle, WR: 81.5 (11th of 117)
Cracraft, WR: 79.5
Sherfield, WR: 67.2 (63rd of 117)
Wilson, WR: 63.0
Mostert, HB: 69.9 (32nd of 62)
Wilson, HB: 68.5 (37th of 62)
Ahmed, HB: 67.3
Gaskin, HB: 65.0
Ingold, FB: 62.1 (3rd of 9)
Gesicki, TE: 60.8 (34th of 70)
Long, TE: 60.7
Smythe, TE: 55.7 (55th of 70)
Williams, C: 77.4 (5th of 38)
Hunt, G: 75.5 (7th of 86)
Jones, G: 61.7 (43rd of 86)
Eichenberg, G: 44.8 (78th of 86)
Armstead, T: 77.0 (14th of 77)
Shell, T: 62.2 (56th of 77)
Jackson, T: 58.0
Little, T: 32.2 (77th of 77)
Kohou, CB: 73.2 (20th of 119)
Needham, CB: 62.7 (56th of 119)
Howard, CB: 59.2 (73rd of 119)
Bethel, CB: 56.8
Crossen, CB: 52.4
Iggy, CB: 48.2
McKinely, S: 71.4
Holland, S: 71.3 (25th of 88)
Br. Jones, S: 61.1 (59th of 88)
Rowe, S: 54.5
Baker, LB: 72.6 (19th of 82)
Riley, LB: 62.4 (41st of 82)
Roberts, LB: 57.0 (58th of 82)
Tindall, LB: 43.0
Wilkins, DI: 78.4 (12th of 124)
Sieler, DI: 73.7 (20th of 124)
Jenkins, DI: 55.4
Davis, DI: 41.8 (108th of 124)
Phillips, DI: 83.1 (10th of 121)
Ingram, DI: 74.0 (31st of 121)
Van Ginkel, DI: 71.7 (38th of 121)
Chubb, DI: 69.9 (42nd of 121)
Ogbah, DI: 52.1 (101st of 121)
