Yes another one of those threads and you will shut up and take it!!!!!!

There would be no need for a QB if the Dolphins had the right people pulling the strings and coaching up Ryan Tannehill all along. He's not a "micromanager" ala Trent Dilfer.......He's a GAME CHANGER!!!! That's right he's a proven winner!!! He could have been the Fins QB for years to come if they didn't botch his progress from his developmental beginning to his injuries to his comeback. If you go back and look at ALL of my past posts here on FH I've been a RT supporter from day 1.......So all of you screaming for a change from front street go back and reevaluate your thinking and maybe, just maybe we would have a need elsewhere in the upcoming draft than another QB. I've had enough of the topic now that I've said my peace and root the Titans all the way to the Super Bowl.