Yes! Another uniform thread........

#1DandyDanFan
I personally like the new uniforms and new logo but that's just my opinion. It's time to move on as it's not 1972 any longer.......Time for new players and a fresh start.......but here's some other opinions.........

phinphanatic.com

Should the Miami Dolphins permanently return to the retro style uniforms?

A number of NFL teams are revamping their uniforms, raising the question as to whether or not the Miami Dolphins should follow suit. The Miami Dolphins hav...
phinphanatic.com
 
Starter
retro's are way better. not with the recent updates they aren't as bad as they were three years ago
 
Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
The heavier orange stripe makes these new uniforms more palatable to me, but you can't beat the classics. Things started going downhill in 1997 when Jimmy Johnson needlessly overhauled the uniform and logo. Too clunky and they haven't completed righted the ship since.
 
#1DandyDanFan
I kind of liked the navy trim but I get it where the new updates, eliminating the navy, makes them more retro looking than before.
 
Shifty Gold
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
No. They should not return to the original uniforms. Then you don't get to have a throwback uniform.

Should they get new uniforms that embrace the classic look? Yes. The Bills uniforms are the best example of a classic look mixed with a new look. That is what Miami should do.
 
Active Roster
I'm a fan of the new uniforms and logo but I think my favourite era was around the early 2000's. IMO the original uniforms are pretty good but the old logo is ridiculously amateurish. Just imagine unveiling that in today's world, the Dolphins would be the laughingstock of professional sports
 
