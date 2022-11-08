Yes I am going to say it, Jonathan Abram?

Source: Raiders releasing '19 1st-rounder Abram
The Raiders are releasing former first-round pick Johnathan Abram, a source confirmed to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. The safety was one of the team's three first-round picks in 2019.
www.espn.com
Pretty bad if the Raiders are cutting him. They are a bad team and they need all the good players they can keep on their roster. If they are cutting him, they obviously don’t believe he is a good player.
was released and we need a Safety. He's hitting the waiver wire.
When the raiders release you you have to really wonder why.
He has a 73% completion percentage against but he looks like a solid tackler. Most of his targets appear to be within 10 yards. He could probably play the “Brandon Jones” role better than anyone we have available now. But he’s not Brandon Jones good.
49.5 rating on PFF this year. 56.9 last year, 39.6 in 2020. More than anything just grades out to be a roster filler.