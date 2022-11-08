 Yes I am going to say it, Jonathan Abram? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yes I am going to say it, Jonathan Abram?

1Dolfan said:
When the raiders release you you have to really wonder why.
 
Travis34 said:
How bad is he?
Click to expand...
He has a 73% completion percentage against but he looks like a solid tackler. Most of his targets appear to be within 10 yards. He could probably play the “Brandon Jones” role better than anyone we have available now. But he’s not Brandon Jones good.
 
As some here said, he's a replacement for Jones. He's a blitzing Safety. Jones has an ACL tear, Probably gone until mid next season.
 
Here’s his RAS from the draft. If I remember correctly, the Raiders were criticized for over-drafting him in the first round.


73B1AE88-CF35-4B21-A2D3-1AD7F3D25093.jpeg
 
