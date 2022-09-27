 Yes, Keyshawn is still a hater | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yes, Keyshawn is still a hater

mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
946
Reaction score
2,520
Location
Houston
How to tell that Keyshawn Johnson is still a douchey hater in one picture:

1664313083491.png
 
mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
946
Reaction score
2,520
Location
Houston
I'm still laughing about Mercury Morris telling Keyshawn off awhile back. That was epic.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,517
Reaction score
5,239
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
Whatever

Glad we got McDaniel over McDaniels
Click to expand...
lol I got a buddy who’s a big raiders fan and he texted me the other day saying: we got the wrong McDaniel! I told him he couldn’t have ours.

That man is legit depressed right now, he can’t understand how McDaniels took a playoff team and turned it into… whatever it is they’ve been putting on the field so far. I told him all Pats HC hires are fools gold.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Cromulent not craptacular
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
13,869
Reaction score
8,799
Location
Planet Zero
BONG SHULA said:
lol I got a buddy who’s a big raiders fan and he texted me the other day saying: we got the wrong McDaniel! I told him he couldn’t have ours.

That man is legit depressed right now, he can’t understand how McDaniels took a playoff team and turned it into… whatever it is they’ve been putting on the field so far. I told him all Pats HC hires are fools gold.
Click to expand...

A friend of my brother is a Raiders fan. He was giving me (before the season) about Tua. I have yet to call him out.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
9,014
Reaction score
6,889
Key is still salty about Tua flipping his commitment from USC to Bama...same as Bryce Young...
 
