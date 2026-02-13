 Yes or No? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yes or No?

2023 Dolphins Would Make SB with 2025 New England Schedule?

Having a debate with a buddy.

The 2023 Miami Dolphins would have made the Super Bowl with New England’s schedule this year?

Crazy New England got to the SB by only playing 5 games vs teams that finished the season with a winning record. Drake Maye only had 2 tds in the regular season vs winning teams. That was Pittsburgh in a game they lost.

2023 Miami only lost one game vs losing teams (to Tennessee) imagine that miami team only losing one game to a losing team with this year’s New England schedule . They probably go 13-4 or 14-3 with home playoff games and I have no doubt they beat the chargers and texans at home in the playoffs and beat jarret stidham… maybe idk about tua playing in that blizzard though.

This was definitely the year for such a miami team they had in 2023 with how down the AFC was.
 
The 2023 Fins of the Broncos game where we had all 5 olineman? I think we would’ve made it, but imo we would’ve gotten beat by this Seahawks team.

The 2023 Fins by the end of the season was a walking hostpital unit, so I don’t think that version would’ve made it.
 
If we had Maye, yea proabably, with Tua, not a chance.

Maye makes more plays with his legs and Tua woulda had to play in the NE cold down the stretch and woulda cost us the season like always.
 
Also, before the end of the season McDaniel's offense was already figured out, and they sucked against top teams. IOW, making the playoffs would not have mattered because they would have lost in the first or second round at the latest, so there's no way that they could have reached the SB.

The 2025 Pats may have had an easy schedule, but they also played well enough to beat good teams in the playoffs, something that the Grier built and McDaniel run Dolphins could never do.
 
N.E was good team this yr. They lost SB. Somebody had too. Dolphins aint win playoff game in 25 yr what do u expect
 
