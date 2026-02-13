Yes or No?

Having a debate with a buddy.



The 2023 Miami Dolphins would have made the Super Bowl with New England’s schedule this year?



Crazy New England got to the SB by only playing 5 games vs teams that finished the season with a winning record. Drake Maye only had 2 tds in the regular season vs winning teams. That was Pittsburgh in a game they lost.



2023 Miami only lost one game vs losing teams (to Tennessee) imagine that miami team only losing one game to a losing team with this year’s New England schedule . They probably go 13-4 or 14-3 with home playoff games and I have no doubt they beat the chargers and texans at home in the playoffs and beat jarret stidham… maybe idk about tua playing in that blizzard though.



This was definitely the year for such a miami team they had in 2023 with how down the AFC was.