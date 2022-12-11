Yes Sir!!!!

NYC#1finsfan
I hope we can get a comfortable lead so Armstead can get out early.
While Herbert has a penchant for some costly mistakes you can't just treat the game like the Texans and say we're up X points against Kyle Allen and there's no way in heck he comes back, you don't let off the gas against a guy who can make plays like Herbert.
We need him big time for next week
Happy to see him return but hopefully he doesn't injure his pec worse and ends up missing the rest of the season.
This is a ridiculous statement. NFL caliber tackles... Shell has been facing some really good edge rushers and held his own. Shell was a starter in Seattle and Little was a starter with the Carolina Panthers.I hope Fisher plays. I wanna see what our offense looks like with two NFL caliber Tackles!
I'd rank this game as more important than the Bills, considering the chances the Chargers can leapfrog us in the WC standings if we give them the tiebreaker. Bills practically have a playoff spot wrapped up one way or another already.