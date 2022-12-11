Yes Sir!!!!

El Calebra said: I hope we can get a comfortable lead so Armstead can get out early.

We need him big time for next week Click to expand...

While Herbert has a penchant for some costly mistakes you can't just treat the game like the Texans and say we're up X points against Kyle Allen and there's no way in heck he comes back, you don't let off the gas against a guy who can make plays like Herbert.