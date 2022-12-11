 Yes Sir!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yes Sir!!!!

FinsUp21

FinsUp21

S

Sirspud

I'm looking forward to a good 20 minutes of football and hope whoever comes in mid-game to replace him doesn't fall apart.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I hope Fisher plays. I wanna see what our offense looks like with two NFL caliber Tackles!
 
S

Sirspud

El Calebra said:
I hope we can get a comfortable lead so Armstead can get out early.
We need him big time for next week

While Herbert has a penchant for some costly mistakes you can't just treat the game like the Texans and say we're up X points against Kyle Allen and there's no way in heck he comes back, you don't let off the gas against a guy who can make plays like Herbert.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

MrChadRico said:
I hope Fisher plays. I wanna see what our offense looks like with two NFL caliber Tackles!

This is a ridiculous statement. NFL caliber tackles... Shell has been facing some really good edge rushers and held his own. Shell was a starter in Seattle and Little was a starter with the Carolina Panthers.
 
S

Sirspud

'Deep said:
We need him now. Roll the dice

I'd rank this game as more important than the Bills, considering the chances the Chargers can leapfrog us in the WC standings if we give them the tiebreaker. Bills practically have a playoff spot wrapped up one way or another already.
 
