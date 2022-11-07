 Yes... the defense isn't good right now, but this team could win the rest of it's games. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Yes... the defense isn't good right now, but this team could win the rest of it's games.

Feverdream

Feverdream

The remaining schedule is not nearly as difficult as it once looked to be.
The Browns with Brisket, then a bye to heal... and if Ogbah and our CBs can get healthy, we could go on a run.
Texans, Niners, and Chargers followed by the AFC East... and the moribund Packers on Christmas day.

We'll be favoured in every one of these games except for the Bills game, and possibly the road game in San Francisco.

Win next week's game and we are looking VERY good; that bye could not come at a better time.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Feverdream said:
You are not going to beat teams when your defense plays like it did today. And forget the super bowl
 
