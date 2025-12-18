Yo Tua!! we got something to say.

Yo Tua!!!







This is one of the many reasons you are done here in Miami.



We knew you were checked out early mentally and physically.



We knew you weren’t committed to your craft like the great ones do or even the average Joe ones who bust their ass for an opp to play at this level.



You disappointed us tremdously because you don’t care as much about winning as we do.



Case you didn’t notice we haven’t done jack in 25 years, we’re hungry, you ain’t, that’s the bottom line.



You got benched because you got exposed for years of living a lie, that lie is called conviction.



You have none in the field or off.



Our advice to you, dedicate your mind and body to the craft for once in your life, and I’m not talking about becoming a white belt in ju jit su and quitting, my five year can handle that.



Take all your money, we showed it to you remember, you sure let us know that, you deserved the benching, but not the money.



So either get your fat butt in shape for camp next year and ready to compete, or GTHO our team..