Yo Tua!! we got something to say.

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
22,896
Reaction score
39,518
Yo Tua!!!



This is one of the many reasons you are done here in Miami.

We knew you were checked out early mentally and physically.

We knew you weren’t committed to your craft like the great ones do or even the average Joe ones who bust their ass for an opp to play at this level.

You disappointed us tremdously because you don’t care as much about winning as we do.

Case you didn’t notice we haven’t done jack in 25 years, we’re hungry, you ain’t, that’s the bottom line.

You got benched because you got exposed for years of living a lie, that lie is called conviction.

You have none in the field or off.

Our advice to you, dedicate your mind and body to the craft for once in your life, and I’m not talking about becoming a white belt in ju jit su and quitting, my five year can handle that.

Take all your money, we showed it to you remember, you sure let us know that, you deserved the benching, but not the money.

So either get your fat butt in shape for camp next year and ready to compete, or GTHO our team..
 
If it has to be said it won't be sustainable.

People always revert back to who they are. Tua may show up improved but he will revert back. Hopefully he doesn't show up to camp next year because he'll be cut.
 
This is possibly a bit of what McD was talking about with conviction in QB play. It's like he doesn't care. There is a difference between being a positive person and being completely oblivious to what is actually happening around you.
 
Agreed. He might say all the right things once 2026 TC starts...heck...he might even look good, but it's a moot point right now. He burned his bridge with me, along with much of the fanbase.
 
TJ hit it on the head. I think most of us on FH have noticed his sideline demeanor and his yukking it up during and after losses. This guy is not a leader. Let another team deal with him, let's get a hungry QB!
 
And we saw how that lack of conviction shows up on the field.

You can’t play the game like that

You can’t throw the screen pass behind the LOS when the man is obviously covered

You can’t lead the league in ints and turnover worthy plays, it shows complete carelessness and a lack of conviction of how you should play the game, which is smartly.

You can’t throw the ball in the dirt when you feel a pass rush coming a mile away with half the field in front of you.

His lack of conviction physically goes all the way back to college.
 
The only reason he had it to begin with was McDaniel served as his hype man. That was the job requirements when he was brought in.

Tua has never been a leader of grown men, especially supremely athletic grown men. They know the real ones, and Tua ain't it.
 
He checked out after he got paid. Instantly got moved down on the priority list after.
 
And neither has his head coach!
 
