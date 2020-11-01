You all know what time it is?!?

I posted this somewhere else but figured I'd share it here too.. stoked to the extreme.



Can't believe the Tua era starts tomorrow.



Flores, Gailey and the position coaches have seemingly created an offense and team that will all but guarantee his success if be can stay healthy.



It's an amazing turnaround in one short year. I suspect that one day we'll all look back at the 2019 season as the start of a dominant era of Miami Dolphins football after 20 years of continual disappointment.



2 first rounders next year.

2 second round picks.



An ascending defense. A competent OL. A ****ing real plan. A team developing an identity of always competing and not playing down to inferior competition.



I'm so stoked for the future. So many things that I've wished for over the years are happening from the top down. It's different this time and I cannot wait to see Miami playing competitive playoff football in the near future.