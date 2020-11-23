You already know how we over react. Start Fitz rest of year

opticblazed
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 286
- Reaction score
- 281
We have seen enough . The offense just clicks better with Fitz. Sit Tua and draft another Qb next year to push him. Plenty of prospects next year. We have the draft capital
Always blazed. Yes he has thrown picks, but at least he is trying to win. Don't know what Tua man was doing out there todayFitz has thrown 3 picks in the last 2 games, guess you're too optically challenged to see that or maybe just too blazed.
5 game winning streak yes! NOT because of TUA!!!If we didn't have Fitz then nobody would be saying this over a rookie after 4 games. People are so desperate to win now. We were on a 5 gm win streak after beating 2 teams out of those 5 that are playoff teams. We play like this against the jets and Bengals then your free to raise a few alarms.
He hasn't been Carson Wentz awful. It's not like he's throwing picks left and right. This is typical fan over-reaction.5 game winning streak yes! NOT because of TUA!!!
Tua had a bad game...We have seen enough . The offense just clicks better with Fitz. Sit Tua and draft another Qb next year to push him. Plenty of prospects next year. We have the draft capital