You already know how we over react. Start Fitz rest of year

opticblazed

We have seen enough . The offense just clicks better with Fitz. Sit Tua and draft another Qb next year to push him. Plenty of prospects next year. We have the draft capital
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Yeah how about we have Fitz the starter BUT then we have Tua be our red zone QB? Fitz moves us down the field and when we get inside the 20 it’s TUA TIME!

EDIT: This is a joke.
 
Kebo

Kebo

We have two starting QBs. That’s a good thing
 
jbyrd850

Only way I start Fitz is if Tua is hurt.

Fitz isn’t leading this team to the playoffs.

Hes 37 years old and he will most likely be on another team or sitting on his couch retired this time next year.
 
Michael Morris

If we didn't have Fitz then nobody would be saying this over a rookie after 4 games. People are so desperate to win now. We were on a 5 gm win streak after beating 2 teams out of those 5 that are playoff teams. We play like this against the jets and Bengals then your free to raise a few alarms.
 
canadian fish fan

Michael Morris said:
5 game winning streak yes! NOT because of TUA!!!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Tua had a bad game...

SO WHAT!!!

You guys act as if he was going to run the table the rest of the season.
 
