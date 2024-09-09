 You can Detain him, but you cant contain him. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You can Detain him, but you cant contain him.

kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Joined
Sep 19, 2006
Messages
3,917
Reaction score
2,173
Age
52
How many yards Tyeek Hill gets Thursday and how many TD,s againt mediocre Defence.

Hill - 163 yards 2 TD,s
 
andyahs said:
He's talking about Thursday.
Click to expand...
Oh I know. Im talking about his gameday comments. Just a little tasty taste:

EQXymLy.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 4.jpg
    4.jpg
    40 KB · Views: 5
This is why I visit game day thread before and after and not during. You are bound to make yourself look like a fool one way or the other. And with the search feature you can't bluff your way out of it.
 
Finsational said:
This is why I visit game day thread before and after and not during. You are bound to make yourself look like a fool one way or the other. And with the search feature you can't bluff your way out of it.
Click to expand...
We all get it wrong once or twice, it is a live stream of conscious. I'm as guilty as others (i'll admit I was pissed when Eich let the sack in and ranted). What I have 0 patience for is the posters who only come in for gameday, sh*t on the team the entire time, say the games over in the first quarter and dissapear when wrong. Next day they show up like nothing happened. Nah, not letting that slide.
 
E30M3 said:
We all get it wrong once or twice, it is a live stream of conscious. I'm as guilty as others (i'll admit I was pissed when Eich let the sack in and ranted). What I have 0 patience for is the posters who only come in for gameday, sh*t on the team the entire time, say the games over in the first quarter and dissapear when wrong. Next day they show up like nothing happened. Nah, not letting that slide.
Click to expand...

Or only show up for that thread and nothing else until the next week
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom