You can Detain him, but you cant contain him.

I thought the game was over?How many yards Tyeek Hill gets Thursday and how many TD,s againt mediocre Defence.
Hill - 163 yards 2 TD,s
Oh I know. Im talking about his gameday comments. Just a little tasty taste:He's talking about Thursday.
Why do you think I leave the GameDay thread once the game starts.
E3 did say he was going to call every single Debbie out. Here is the start.
We all get it wrong once or twice, it is a live stream of conscious. I'm as guilty as others (i'll admit I was pissed when Eich let the sack in and ranted). What I have 0 patience for is the posters who only come in for gameday, sh*t on the team the entire time, say the games over in the first quarter and dissapear when wrong. Next day they show up like nothing happened. Nah, not letting that slide.This is why I visit game day thread before and after and not during. You are bound to make yourself look like a fool one way or the other. And with the search feature you can't bluff your way out of it.
