You complainers make me sick

yes it's frustrating to lose these games but I hate reading all this Tua hate every time we lose. We have a top QB in the league and a few weeks ago everyone was in agreement on that, now all of a sudden there are people saying he sucks and we need to get rid of him. The rest of the team gets off Scott free.



He made some picks today but is generally the best QB at putting the ball where it needs to be. look at Josh Allens 2 picks yesterday or Burrow. Tua will still get us in the playoffs and then you'll all go ack to loving him when he catches fire again!