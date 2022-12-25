 You complainers make me sick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You complainers make me sick

S

supurduper

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 21, 2021
Messages
128
Reaction score
265
Age
37
Location
Atlanta
yes it's frustrating to lose these games but I hate reading all this Tua hate every time we lose. We have a top QB in the league and a few weeks ago everyone was in agreement on that, now all of a sudden there are people saying he sucks and we need to get rid of him. The rest of the team gets off Scott free.

He made some picks today but is generally the best QB at putting the ball where it needs to be. look at Josh Allens 2 picks yesterday or Burrow. Tua will still get us in the playoffs and then you'll all go ack to loving him when he catches fire again!
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,400
Reaction score
843
Age
39
Location
Arizona
supurduper said:
yes it's frustrating to lose these games but I hate reading all this Tua hate every time we lose. We have a top QB in the league and a few weeks ago everyone was in agreement on that, now all of a sudden there are people saying he sucks and we need to get rid of him. The rest of the team gets off Scott free.

He made some picks today but is generally the best QB at putting the ball where it needs to be. look at Josh Allens 2 picks yesterday or Burrow. Tua will still get us in the playoffs and then you'll all go ack to loving him when he catches fire again!
Click to expand...
There are many games to defend Tua. This my friend is not one of them. At all. Not even close.
 
Bfanlc

Bfanlc

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2018
Messages
382
Reaction score
545
Age
52
Location
Southeast
At this point I almost want to sit Tua the rest of the year. He needs time to reflect. We ain't going to the playoffs anyway.
 
Z

Zeb

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
681
Reaction score
972
Age
34
Location
Cocoa, FL
The complainers make you sick but this team doesn't in a 4 game losing streak? Losing to the chargers and the packers? But but but.....we can beat anybody. No this team is a Mediocre football team and has been back as far as I can remember. Coaches change. Players change. And it's the same thing rinse and repeat.

We are guaranteed to be hanging around 10 wins almost every year either making the playoffs and getting face ****ed. Or missing the playoffs in a win and in scenario game.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,151
Reaction score
29,055
Location
Columbus, OH
winnyason said:
He is mid he not franchise. We tanked for another Tannehill.
He a flat track Bully
Click to expand...
It was a botched tank job because of course miami only wins December games when they’re meaningless and hurt your chances at the #1 pick.

Just think where Cincinnati was compared to Miami when they played in 2019. Miami wins that meaningless game. Bengals get burrow and have surpassed Miami as an elite team in the AFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom