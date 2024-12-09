What Tua does great, you don't really get to see it on TV... Watching a passing play on the networks, camera is focused on the QB and pass rush situation, pass is thrown, camera follows ball and you see half a second of a catch, an incomplete or an INT. This what what most of our opinions are based on.



I'll be looking at Tua during a game while going through reads, a pump fake here and there thinking "Oh no... hesitation...", then boom 15 yard dime to a comfortably open WR...



I then watch the All-22 the next day, looking at that play, turns out that shoulder drop wasn't hesitation at all, it moved a dude a couple of feet left, so he could throw a ball somewhere, 5 strides before his target even got into his break. You see none of that **** while watching a live game. And Tua's all 22 is littered with these things, anticipation, defense manipulation, hell Tua threw a 7-8 yard slant to Waddle in last weeks game with his eyes NEVER leaving the flat.



It's really no surprise most people don't see it with him, they literally can't see it.



*I don't pay for the all-22, you can watch this dude's channel, he does commentary on them for pretty much every aspect of a game. I actually like the commentary but if it's not for you, you can always mute it and just watch the different plays being shown.



