YOU get a Jaylen YOU get a Jaelan EVERYONE gets......

A BRAND NEW JAYLEN/JAELAN!!!!!!!



Didn’t do as much scouting as last year but I do like both of the picks made this far.



Waddle is a perfect piece for this offense. He is the most versatile piece of the top 4 receivers. You can have him out wide, in the slot, in the backfield, run sweeps, and even return kicks and punts. I think that’s what they wanted and if you listened to the interviews of Chase and Waddle you can see why they likely preferred Waddle.



I understand people liked other players but look at the big picture not just the players.



example...



4 wide... Parker runs a 12 yard in, Fuller runs a deep post, Wilson and Waddle run rubbing crossing routes.



question...how the f*** do you cover that?



another example



3 wide...Parker runs a 15 yard out, Fuller runs a double move go route, Waddle runs a 8 yard crossing route and Gesicki Runs a skinny post



How do you cover that????



Smith and Chase are hella talented but they are outside the numbers guys, chase has some more versatility but mainly is outside. Miami has Parker, Williams and Fuller to manage that for now. What they didn’t have is a movable piece like Waddle to make defenses adjust because Wilson is a slot guy only.



Now Jaelan Phillips



He was the number one overall recruit super athletic, he was the kick and punt returner for his high school team which is stupid to think about. I know he has had injury concerns but plenty of reports he totally clashed with Kelly and wanted out so he retired and returned to the U, since then as been an arrow straight up. Miami staff raves, and he raves about them.



He is the best pass rusher in this draft and it isn’t that close IMO. The others are good but he is the most complete skill set and the most natural pass rusher. Paye had some heart testing and is a projection rather than a step in pass rusher. Wouldn’t be surprised if Phillips had 8-9 sacks this year.



IMO, there are 5 premium positions that are super high dollar and you need to draft first and foremost....



QB

LT

CB

WR

DE



So taking even a great RB, should be a second option over a DE.



I think Phillips can line up on either side and brings a burst off the edge like Miami hasn’t had since prime Wake. Teaming him with the space eaters and pushers like Wilkins, Seiler and Davis and he will get a lot of 1v1s. I’m always more for a natural at the position over a guy who athletically profiles as he should be good. And Miami took a swing and if he hits (like you can saw about any draft pick) he will be a force.



That’s my take...take it for what it’s worth.