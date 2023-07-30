 You guys ready for football? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You guys ready for football?

Who do you guys think will be better this year, Jets or my Packers? Good luck to you guys this season.
 
I’m not so confident but our fanbase is or the rest of them are is that he will lead us to the playoffs.
 
The Jets will be better but they are being overrated right now.

Rodgers is a huge upgrade over the QB play they had last year, even if last years Rodgers is who he is now.

But their defense is being hyped up based on last season and they faced a litany of bad and/or backup(or 3rd string)QB's last season and that is not going to be the case this year.

Their schedule(like the Fins)is much tougher.

The pack are one of the most interesting teams in the League because we have no idea what they are going to look like.

I have some confidence that Love is going to be pretty good eventually but I don't know how long that will take and we can't really predict his ceiling until we see him play for an extended period.


You will miss Rodgers the QB but I doubt anyone will miss Rodgers the preening narcissist all that much. I can't wait to see which NY media member hurts his feelings first!
 
I can’t be the only one who’s expecting a completey ineffectual Rodgers this year a la Russell Wilson last year.

The similarities are uncanny.
 
