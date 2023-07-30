You guys ready for football?

GBpackers10
Who do you guys think will be better this year, Jets or my Packers? Good luck to you guys this season.
Jets, unfortunately. Are you guys as a fanbase high on Jordan Love or are most looking at upcoming draft prospects? What’s the expectation there with him?
I can't be the only one who's expecting a completey ineffectual Rodgers this year a la Russell Wilson last year.
