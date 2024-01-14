 You Guys Who Believed in This Team..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You Guys Who Believed in This Team.....

This was the year, no one couldve predicted the injuries but either way the end result is the same. Wont be fooled next year regardless of how good we start the season, and I dont expect us to start well. Were very likely to be worse next year.

This was the year to really do something and what we did was get a wildcard seed and lose in the first round. Its pathetic.
 
1-7 against teams with a winning record. Weeeeeeeee. Another collapse, and our Front Office is baffled because they hired the perfect 'yes man' to coach their prized QB that a blind Chimp could see wasn't the future for the last 3 seasons.
 
