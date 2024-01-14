You Guys Who Believed in This Team.....

Fin-nut76
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2023
- Messages
- 323
- Reaction score
- 651
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Rhode Island
Are absolute ****ing idiots
Again, i agree with a lot of your takes, but you should be banned for that stupid comment. Sure, let’s call out Fin fans for this teams shortcomingsAre absolute ****ing idiots
Relax dude, this game is painful enoughWhere all the Tua believers? The guy is trash.
Injuries have nothing to do with itTHIS is not the team we believed in. Insert ____ here the 23 injured starters and re-ask who believed in this team.
How you like me now ThePhins ?!Where all the Tua believers? The guy is trash.
If we just had better more knowledgeable fans we would be winning!!So many Phin fans don’t know ball
Anybody who says that injuries have NOTHING to do with it is asleep at the wheel. Please, this is a shell of the team that started the season.Injuries have nothing to do with it
McD is bad and so is his sloppy offense.