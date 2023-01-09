 You had one job, Houston | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You had one job, Houston

All the Texans had to do to get the #1 pick was not convert a two point conversion.

Pretty good chance now that the Bears trade the first pick out and the Texans end up with the second quarterback they prefer. Of course who knows how it ends up working out….could be for the best.
 
