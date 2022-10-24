 You have to feel good about these things: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You have to feel good about these things:

1. We didn’t give up a sack and the QB didn’t get killed or knocked out of the game.

2. Fejedeemlmph - never thought I’d see him on D. They went after him yet he got that nice tip that turned out to be huge. Also came up and torpedoed Harris on a 3rd and short run.

3. Iggy - has there been a player more bashed around here the last 3 years? He played a good game after making a couple nice plays last week. Even the TD given up - not sure the throw was defensible. But to close out the game w pick? Showed off fantastic athletic ability getting his feet down and not bobbling the ball. Sometimes these kids just need to play in real games, take their lumps and they adjust. He seems to be doing that and I personally am so happy for him.

4. X - yep. Gave up 1 completion for 4 yards tonight. Erased receivers (thank you broadcast for showing all of those plays here he was abusing the WR) - and he’s still not 100%.

5. We won!!! It was ugly and unnecessarily hard IMO but we are 4-3 and in eve W column again.

Thank you Iggy - what a feel good game!
 
Agree. I'll add that Miami won the turnover battle 3-0 and had just five penalties.

Also, that first drive was fantastic. In fact, that first quarter was pretty explosive.
 
No one completes 15 passes in a row on Iggy, NO ONE. Haha
 
I understand trying to hit Hill deep on the third and three when Thrill had a step. But sometimes you need to get the first down and take the easy completion.

I guess if he makes that play we'd all be calling him gutsy. We saw that a lot with Marino.

Would have liked to see McDaniel with a better plan/adjustment in the second half when Pittsburgh focused on taking away the middle of the field.

But there were a lot of positives and Miami won.
 
Tua was off after the 1st qtr, his ball placement was his usual. He does underthrow the deep ones more often than not, like it or not
 
After a terrific start, it wasn't a great game by Tua.
 
