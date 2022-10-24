You have to feel good about these things:

1. We didn’t give up a sack and the QB didn’t get killed or knocked out of the game.



2. Fejedeemlmph - never thought I’d see him on D. They went after him yet he got that nice tip that turned out to be huge. Also came up and torpedoed Harris on a 3rd and short run.



3. Iggy - has there been a player more bashed around here the last 3 years? He played a good game after making a couple nice plays last week. Even the TD given up - not sure the throw was defensible. But to close out the game w pick? Showed off fantastic athletic ability getting his feet down and not bobbling the ball. Sometimes these kids just need to play in real games, take their lumps and they adjust. He seems to be doing that and I personally am so happy for him.



4. X - yep. Gave up 1 completion for 4 yards tonight. Erased receivers (thank you broadcast for showing all of those plays here he was abusing the WR) - and he’s still not 100%.



5. We won!!! It was ugly and unnecessarily hard IMO but we are 4-3 and in eve W column again.



Thank you Iggy - what a feel good game!