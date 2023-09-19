 You just gotta love coach McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You just gotta love coach McDaniel

belichick didn’t have an interview like that. That sideline reporter just told the viewer what he said. He’s such a baby
 
McDaniels is young and enthusiastic man...this is his first gig......can't compare him to Belichick.
 
Mike is cool! As one who is a weirdo himself, I like his quirkiness. I think what I like most is our team's culture. I don't know for sure, but it seems like the environment is positive and everyone is working hard trying to get better.
 
superphin said:
I didn’t become a fan until 2001 ish so I never got to witness Shula live. With that said McDaniel is by far my favorite coach we’ve had since I’ve been a fan.
Man, we have had some duds. Remember Cam Cameron and Joe Philbin? Damn, what were we thinking? LOL! It's not even a close or fair comparison when we think of how well McDaniel has done!
 
I've never seen a coach do that before. Have ya'll?

There are analysts that say this taunting spring from the cameraman shows how comfortable, relaxed and confident McDaniel was at that moment which happened at halftime.

Would you argue that it's not a good thing for a head coach to be comfortable, relaxed and confident going into the half? I would not.
 
McMikey Mike said:
In case you haven't noticed, Mike is a Diva that doesn't look like a Diva. Can't blame him for trying 😂
 
