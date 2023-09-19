You just gotta love coach McDaniel

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 63,624
- Reaction score
- 151,863
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
He's funny with his answers but watch what he does after he talks to her
Dry as dust during interviews.belichick didn’t have an interview like that. That sideline reporter just told the viewer what he said. He’s such a baby
Did u see his post game?Dry as dust during interviews.
I didn’t become a fan until 2001 ish so I never got to witness Shula live. With that said McDaniel is by far my favorite coach we’ve had since I’ve been a fan.
For many of us, there would have been no enduring of it...there would've been an NFL void in my life had they made that move.So happy miami took a chance on him...just imagine, in an alternate universe we might have had to endure Flores/Watson era...
In case you haven't noticed, Mike is a Diva that doesn't look like a Diva. Can't blame him for tryingI've never seen a coach do that before. Have ya'll?
There are analysts that say this taunting spring from the cameraman shows how comfortable, relaxed and confident McDaniel was at that moment which happened at halftime.
Would you argue that it's not a good thing for a head coach to be comfortable, relaxed and confident going into the half? I would not.