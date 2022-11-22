 You know you are a SuperBowl Contender when.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You know you are a SuperBowl Contender when..

dreamblk

1. The National Media and ESPN hate you.
2. Your QB is the obvious MVP candidate (see # 1 for consideration )
3. You have not lost a game that your QB has played fully in.
4. When you are in the division with the Jets
5. When your #1 and # 2 wide receivers are actually two # 1s
6. You Offense is so new and awesome that modern defenses can't even figure it out.
7. Your Coach is humble and not arrogant.
8. You actually have a running game.
9. You have a defense that can adjust and close out games in the fourth quarter
10. When everyone in the locker room gets along and everyone just does their job

anybody else got some thoughts....
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

11. Your team celebrates every score, no matter who gets it...and I mean the WHOLE offense celebrates, no egos (I can't explain how happy I was seeing Tyreek's celebration with JWJ on that one TD...and I don't know why).
 
