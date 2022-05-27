 You pick'em $$ Make some Cash | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Finsational
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
258
Reaction score
755
Location
Greensboro, NC
I' m going to offer up 100 bucks to the member who picks the most correct games this season. Tie breaker will be week 18 where you will also have to predict the total score of that game without going over, closer person wins. Put your picks below and I will lock this down next Sunday or 72 member predictions, whichever comes first. You must be a regular FinHeaven poster for at least 6 months, we don't want some other team's fan jumping in on this. If we happen to end in a tie, I'll put the names into a random online generator to pick the winner. NO EDITS AFTER YOU HAVE MADE YOUR PICKS !! YOU ARE LOCKED IN FOR THE SEASON !! PICK ALL GAMES IN YOUR REPLY POST !!

1Sun, Sep 11vs New England New England1:00 PM
2Sun, Sep 18@ Baltimore Baltimore1:00 PM
3Sun, Sep 25vs Buffalo Buffalo1:00 PM
4Thu, Sep 29@ Cincinnati Cincinnati8:15 PM
5Sun, Oct 9@ New York New York1:00 PM
6Sun, Oct 16vs Minnesota Minnesota1:00 PM
7Sun, Oct 23vs Pittsburgh Pittsburgh8:20 PM
8Sun, Oct 30@ Detroit Detroit1:00 PM
9Sun, Nov 6@ Chicago Chicago1:00 PM
10Sun, Nov 13vs Cleveland Cleveland1:00 PM
11BYE WEEK
12Sun, Nov 27vs Houston Houston1:00 PM
13Sun, Dec 4@ San Francisco San Francisco4:05 PM
14Sun, Dec 11@ Los Angeles Los Angeles4:05 PM
15Sun, Dec 18@ Buffalo BuffaloTBD
16Sun, Dec 25vs Green Bay Green Bay1:00 PM
17Sun, Jan 1@ New England New England1:00 PM
18Sun, Jan 8vs New York New York
 
Bopkin02
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,228
Reaction score
5,984
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
week 1 we win 1-0
week 2 we lose 1-1
week 3 we lose 1-2
week 4 we lose 1-3
week 5 we win 2-3
week 6 we win 3-3
week 7 we win 4-3
week 8 we win 5-3
week 9 we win 6-3
week 10 we win 7-3
week 12 we win 8-3
week 13 we win 9-3
week 14 we lose 9-4
week 15 we lose 9-5
week 16 we win 10-5
week 17 we win 11-5
week 18 we win 12-5 score is MIA 27 NYJ 20
I think I leaned a little more on the homer side. I picked wins over Green Bay, Pitt and San Fran, though I can see us losing 1 or 2 of those, not sure which, so went with all wins. I think we fall worst 10-7 best 12-5. So I am going all positive. I think the start is bumpy with a new offensive system and new staff.
If we start out better than 1-3 look out.
Also, thanks for your generosity. Great idea!
 
