You pick'em $$ Make some Cash

I' m going to offer up 100 bucks to the member who picks the most correct games this season. Tie breaker will be week 18 where you will also have to predict the total score of that game without going over, closer person wins. Put your picks below and I will lock this down next Sunday or 72 member predictions, whichever comes first. You must be a regular FinHeaven poster for at least 6 months, we don't want some other team's fan jumping in on this. If we happen to end in a tie, I'll put the names into a random online generator to pick the winner. NO EDITS AFTER YOU HAVE MADE YOUR PICKS !! YOU ARE LOCKED IN FOR THE SEASON !! PICK ALL GAMES IN YOUR REPLY POST !!
|1
|Sun, Sep 11
|vs New England
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sun, Sep 18
|@ Baltimore
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sun, Sep 25
|vs Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|4
|Thu, Sep 29
|@ Cincinnati
|8:15 PM
|5
|Sun, Oct 9
|@ New York
|1:00 PM
|6
|Sun, Oct 16
|vs Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|7
|Sun, Oct 23
|vs Pittsburgh
|8:20 PM
|8
|Sun, Oct 30
|@ Detroit
|1:00 PM
|9
|Sun, Nov 6
|@ Chicago
|1:00 PM
|10
|Sun, Nov 13
|vs Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|11
|BYE WEEK
|12
|Sun, Nov 27
|vs Houston
|1:00 PM
|13
|Sun, Dec 4
|@ San Francisco
|4:05 PM
|14
|Sun, Dec 11
|@ Los Angeles
|4:05 PM
|15
|Sun, Dec 18
|@ Buffalo
|TBD
|16
|Sun, Dec 25
|vs Green Bay
|1:00 PM
|17
|Sun, Jan 1
|@ New England
|1:00 PM
|18
|Sun, Jan 8
|vs New York
