You pick'em $$ Make some Cash

week 1 we win 1-0

week 2 we lose 1-1

week 3 we lose 1-2

week 4 we lose 1-3

week 5 we win 2-3

week 6 we win 3-3

week 7 we win 4-3

week 8 we win 5-3

week 9 we win 6-3

week 10 we win 7-3

week 12 we win 8-3

week 13 we win 9-3

week 14 we lose 9-4

week 15 we lose 9-5

week 16 we win 10-5

week 17 we win 11-5

week 18 we win 12-5 score is MIA 27 NYJ 20

I think I leaned a little more on the homer side. I picked wins over Green Bay, Pitt and San Fran, though I can see us losing 1 or 2 of those, not sure which, so went with all wins. I think we fall worst 10-7 best 12-5. So I am going all positive. I think the start is bumpy with a new offensive system and new staff.

If we start out better than 1-3 look out.

