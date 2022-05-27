 You pick'em $$ Make some Cash | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I' m going to offer up 100 bucks to the member who picks the most correct games this season. Tie breaker will be week 18 where you will also have to predict the total score of that game without going over, closer person wins. Put your picks below and I will lock this down next Sunday or 72 member predictions, whichever comes first. You must be a regular FinHeaven poster for at least 6 months, we don't want some other team's fan jumping in on this. If we happen to end in a tie, I'll put the names into a random online generator to pick the winner. NO EDITS AFTER YOU HAVE MADE YOUR PICKS !! YOU ARE LOCKED IN FOR THE SEASON !! PICK ALL GAMES IN YOUR REPLY POST !!

1Sun, Sep 11vs New England New England1:00 PM
2Sun, Sep 18@ Baltimore Baltimore1:00 PM
3Sun, Sep 25vs Buffalo Buffalo1:00 PM
4Thu, Sep 29@ Cincinnati Cincinnati8:15 PM
5Sun, Oct 9@ New York New York1:00 PM
6Sun, Oct 16vs Minnesota Minnesota1:00 PM
7Sun, Oct 23vs Pittsburgh Pittsburgh8:20 PM
8Sun, Oct 30@ Detroit Detroit1:00 PM
9Sun, Nov 6@ Chicago Chicago1:00 PM
10Sun, Nov 13vs Cleveland Cleveland1:00 PM
11BYE WEEK
12Sun, Nov 27vs Houston Houston1:00 PM
13Sun, Dec 4@ San Francisco San Francisco4:05 PM
14Sun, Dec 11@ Los Angeles Los Angeles4:05 PM
15Sun, Dec 18@ Buffalo BuffaloTBD
16Sun, Dec 25vs Green Bay Green Bay1:00 PM
17Sun, Jan 1@ New England New England1:00 PM
18Sun, Jan 8vs New York New York

 
week 1 we win 1-0
week 2 we lose 1-1
week 3 we lose 1-2
week 4 we lose 1-3
week 5 we win 2-3
week 6 we win 3-3
week 7 we win 4-3
week 8 we win 5-3
week 9 we win 6-3
week 10 we win 7-3
week 12 we win 8-3
week 13 we win 9-3
week 14 we lose 9-4
week 15 we lose 9-5
week 16 we win 10-5
week 17 we win 11-5
week 18 we win 12-5 score is MIA 27 NYJ 20
I think I leaned a little more on the homer side. I picked wins over Green Bay, Pitt and San Fran, though I can see us losing 1 or 2 of those, not sure which, so went with all wins. I think we fall worst 10-7 best 12-5. So I am going all positive. I think the start is bumpy with a new offensive system and new staff.
If we start out better than 1-3 look out.
Also, thanks for your generosity. Great idea!
 
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
W
W 27-13 (40 points)

12-5 record.

When I win, just donate the money to the site, thanks!
 
Great Idea.
W
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
W
L
W 31-10 (41 points) But hopefully we'll be resting our starters for the Playoffs at this point!
11-6
I'll donate my winnings as well on the one in a million odds that I would actually win.
 
13-4 with the 4 losses being

@ Bengals, @ 49ers, @ Chargers, @ Bills

Total points week 18 = 30
 
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
L
W
W

Week 18 Total score- 42

Record- 12-5
 
1 Sun, Sep 11 vs New England New England 1:00 PM WIN
2 Sun, Sep 18 @ Baltimore Baltimore 1:00 PM WIN
3 Sun, Sep 25 vs Buffalo Buffalo 1:00 PM WIN
4 Thu, Sep 29 @ Cincinnati Cincinnati 8:15 PM WIN
5 Sun, Oct 9 @ New York New York 1:00 PM WIN
6 Sun, Oct 16 vs Minnesota Minnesota 1:00 PM WIN
7 Sun, Oct 23 vs Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 8:20 PM WIN
8 Sun, Oct 30 @ Detroit Detroit 1:00 PM WIN
9 Sun, Nov 6 @ Chicago Chicago 1:00 PM WIN
10 Sun, Nov 13 vs Cleveland Cleveland 1:00 PM WIN
11 BYE WEEK
12 Sun, Nov 27 vs Houston Houston 1:00 PM WIN
13 Sun, Dec 4 @ San Francisco San Francisco 4:05 PM LOSE
14 Sun, Dec 11 @ Los Angeles Los Angeles 4:05 PM LOSE
15 Sun, Dec 18 @ Buffalo Buffalo TBD LOSE
16 Sun, Dec 25 vs Green Bay Green Bay 1:00 PM WIN
17 Sun, Jan 1 @ New England New England 1:00 PM WIN
18 Sun, Jan 8 vs New York New York WIN.

TOTAL- 38
 
  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots - WIN
  • Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens,- LOSS
  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills - WIN
  • Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals - LOSS
  • Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., - WIN
  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m. - WIN
  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers - WIN
  • Week 8: 10/30 at Lions - WIN
  • Week 9: 11/6 at Bears - WIN
  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns - LOSS
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans - WIN
  • Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers - WIN
  • Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers - LOSS
  • Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills - LOSS
  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers - LOSS
  • Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots - WIN
  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets - WIN (TOTAL SCORE: 42)
11-6 RECORD
 
