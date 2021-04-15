 "You want a better quarterback? Get Penei Sewell!" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"You want a better quarterback? Get Penei Sewell!"

Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth shares their thoughts on which path a team should initially go in the draft if it desires to make its QB better. We are all high on the the receiving options up there. Would love any of them. But I would be thrilled if we went this route as well. Jeff Saturday's comments stuck out after Kurt Warner's breakdown of Tua and his need to work on his 2nd reads.

"The big skill guys are what allow that QB to find the reads, to find that 2nd look. We talk about it all the time, can the quarterback get through his progressions? I can tell you when he can't get through his progressions...when he is on his back." -Saturday"

"It is malpractice (to take WR over a LT) when there is a player available like Penei Sewell." -Foxworth

"Average QBR for all QBs in the NFL, where there are no losses along the front line, as far as blocking is concerned, is 75. That makes your QB Russell Wilson. The average, when there is at least one loss on the offensive line is 48. That makes your QB last year's Carson Wentz. You want a better QB, get Penei Sewell. He will make your bad QB okay, your okay QB good, your good QB great. That is who you want." -Foxworth

They end the segment with "just look at the Super Bowl." Mahomes had all the weapons but no protection.

 
Blake the great: We used a ton of resources on the oline last off season and we have neglected the skill position players long enough, we need playmakers.
 
I get why fans want a shiny new toy on offense, it’s exciting.

QBs will take the OL first every time.

I got Pitts and Sewell at 1A and 1B and that’s only cause I flip flopped about 3 weeks ago. Sewell’s was my target for 6 months prior.
 
danstilldaman: Not at 6, I'd ike somebody to really explain how Sewell is that much better than Slater, I personally think Slater is the better lineman but I watch a lot more Big 10 football so I may be bias.
 
Dolph N.Fan: Yep Tua will have all day to throw...except the same weapons will be not getting open or they're on IR lol
 
I get why fans want a shiny new toy on offense, it’s exciting.

QBs will take the OL first every time.

I got Pitts and Sewell at 1A and 1B and that’s only cause I flip flopped about 3 weeks ago. Sewell’s was my target for 6 months prior.
NBP81: Fins just picked 5 OLs in the last 2 drafts... At some point, if it aint working, stop drafting them and start buyin'em cause you cant evaluate OL talent for ****.
 
While I agree the Dolphins need to upgrade their skill positions. I also think they need to continue to upgrade their offensive line.

Right now the Dolphins have an offensive line which is in the bottom half of the league. They were terrible in opening holes in the running game last year and their pass protection left a lot to be desired.

As much as I want to see the Dolphins add a WR and RB in the first two rounds of the draft. I also hope they add another offensive lineman at 18 and a center in the second or third round. Until they have a solid offensive line, the offense will continue to struggle no matter who they have at WR or RB.
 
The Ghost: Lol. We're gonna pass on Sewell because Michael Dieter is on the roster. Lol.
 
NBP81: No we're going to pass on Sewell because we already have 2 T's on rookie contract and the #6 contract would be of much better use somewhere else. You want another tackle, go and get him at #36 or #50.
 
They actually did purchase a center and a left guard last year and that didn’t do much to improve the offensive line.
The reality is that offensive line play is not that good across the league and the few teams with solid offensive lines are generally the teams that make the playoffs.

The Dolphins need to hire someone in their personnel department who is effective in recognizing quality offensive line play. Because they have done a poor job overall in selecting quality offensive linemen over the past decade. Hopefully the young offensive linemen they drafted last year will develop into solid starters but only time will tell.
 
