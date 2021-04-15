"You want a better quarterback? Get Penei Sewell!"

Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth shares their thoughts on which path a team should initially go in the draft if it desires to make its QB better. We are all high on the the receiving options up there. Would love any of them. But I would be thrilled if we went this route as well. Jeff Saturday's comments stuck out after Kurt Warner's breakdown of Tua and his need to work on his 2nd reads.



"The big skill guys are what allow that QB to find the reads, to find that 2nd look. We talk about it all the time, can the quarterback get through his progressions? I can tell you when he can't get through his progressions...when he is on his back." -Saturday"



"It is malpractice (to take WR over a LT) when there is a player available like Penei Sewell." -Foxworth



"Average QBR for all QBs in the NFL, where there are no losses along the front line, as far as blocking is concerned, is 75. That makes your QB Russell Wilson. The average, when there is at least one loss on the offensive line is 48. That makes your QB last year's Carson Wentz. You want a better QB, get Penei Sewell. He will make your bad QB okay, your okay QB good, your good QB great. That is who you want." -Foxworth



They end the segment with "just look at the Super Bowl." Mahomes had all the weapons but no protection.



