 You WILL show respect! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

You WILL show respect!

TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 6, 2018
Messages
591
Reaction score
1,033
Age
35
Location
The Warp
80%+ completion percentage in two straight games. 10th win of his career. All while being sabotaged by his own coaching staff and front office all year and an abysmal surrounding cast as a whole. Respect needs to be shown right now. Atleast if you want your opinion to be taken seriously. Even if you don't want the guy as your starter, the kid can play. No doubt about it.

That's my QB. Miami needs to do everything possible to get Tua a legitimate running game, receiver and line help.

Miami has a winning record this season if Tua played every game. While I don't think Miami runs the table and makes the post season, this is exactly what we wanted to see. Progress. Plays being made. Pushing through adversity on and off the field..the kid is a star in the making.
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,743
Reaction score
2,255
TheLaughingGod said:
80%+ completion percentage in two straight games. 10th win of his career. All while being sabotaged by his own coaching staff and front office all year and an abysmal surrounding cast as a whole. Respect needs to be shown right now. Atleast if you want your opinion to be taken seriously. Even if you don't want the guy as your starter, the kid can play. No doubt about it.

That's my QB. Miami needs to do everything possible to get Tua a legitimate running game, receiver and line help.

Miami has a winning record this season if Tua played every game. While I don't think Miami runs the table and makes the post season, this is exactly what we wanted to see. Progress. Plays being made. Pushing through adversity on and off the field..the kid is a star in the making.
Click to expand...
Hell Yeah......absolutely right.
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,301
Reaction score
1,490
I'm a Dolphins fan before I'm a Tua guy (haven't been his biggest fan) but I'll be the first to say hell yeah, loved this game, Tua played really well. Loved the no INTs too.

Next year, put every resource into getting the best OL possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom