You WILL show respect!

80%+ completion percentage in two straight games. 10th win of his career. All while being sabotaged by his own coaching staff and front office all year and an abysmal surrounding cast as a whole. Respect needs to be shown right now. Atleast if you want your opinion to be taken seriously. Even if you don't want the guy as your starter, the kid can play. No doubt about it.



That's my QB. Miami needs to do everything possible to get Tua a legitimate running game, receiver and line help.



Miami has a winning record this season if Tua played every game. While I don't think Miami runs the table and makes the post season, this is exactly what we wanted to see. Progress. Plays being made. Pushing through adversity on and off the field..the kid is a star in the making.