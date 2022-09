ugadolfan said: View attachment 119307

The early returns are Grier absolutely crushed the off-season with acquisitions like Tyreek, Armstead, and Connor Williams (great blocker so far, needs to continue to work on his snap placement).



I plan to really enjoy the next few years because sooner or later the Dolphins are going to have to pay these young players a lot of money to remain in Miami and that will make it a lot harder to keep some of the veteran players who are big contributors on this team now.Tua will also be signing a huge contract in the next two years and that contract is going to eat up a lot of the salary cap in the future.